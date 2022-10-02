Customs professionals on the Colombian-Venezuelan border demand that Seniat resolve flaws in the Sidunea system

Through a written statement, the Venezuelan Association of Customs and Foreign Trade Professionals (Avpace), reported that it will go to the authorities of the National Integrated Customs and Tax Administration Service (Seniat), in order to request information about the material impossibility that Venezuelan importers have, to carry out the formal procedures that take advantage of the benefits linked to the partial scope agreement of a commercial nature between the Republic of Colombia and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela No. 28 (Aapcol28).

By La Patilla – Anggy Polanco

Sep 29, 2022

Avpace stated that the Partial Agreement 28 is an objective mechanism to grant preferential treatment that both countries implement in the bilateral commercial exchange, and supports the preferential tariffs accords.

In addition, the statement specifies that Aapcol 28 encompasses the regime of origin of the goods to be exchanged (requirements, forms and certificates of origin), technical regulations, the evaluation of conformity and metrology, sanitary, zoo-sanitary and phytosanitary measures, commercial and special agricultural protections, mechanisms for dispute resolution, among other essential elements that this instrument addresses for the effective materialization of import operations with the neighboring country.

Ms. Johanna Frías, General Director of Avpace, stated that since September 26th, 2022, importers have been unable to upload their intention to adhere to the agreement nº 28, since the automated customs system (Sidunea) does not allow them to access the option in box 36, which corresponds to this agreement.

“As a curious fact, this impediment coincidentally arises on the same day that the commercial opening of the Táchira border with Norte de Santander is carried out,” the spokeswoman said.

According to Ms. Frías, the effects of this inconvenience have already spread throughout the national territory, and -according to reports received by this association of professionals- entails significant losses for companies, based on the costs that exponentially accumulate as a result. of the delay in these operations.

The union representative warned that if this situation persists, it could erode the existing relationship of trust among Venezuelan businessmen, who for a short time have seen the reopening of diplomatic, consular and, of course, commercial relations with the neighboring country as a real development alternative.

“Note that from the Colombian side there are no reports on inconveniences of the same or similar nature, which makes it necessary for the competent organism to rule on the causes, provide the appropriate recommendations and make the pertinent repairs,” she added.

