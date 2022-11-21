They report that nine out of 10 Venezuelans receive poor quality water in their homes

Spokesmen for the NGO “Observatorio Social Humanitario” (OSH, Social Humanitarian Observatory) reported in a press conference offered this Thursday, November 17th, that less than 10% of Venezuelans enjoy public services continuously. However, this does not mean that the services received are quality services.

By La Patilla

Nov 20, 2022

In the third report of the community monitoring of public services that the organization carried out in 2022, they made clear that 8 out of 10 Venezuelans have a scarce, irregular and poor quality water supply. The councilor of Caracas, lawyer and member of the OHS, Ángel Subero commented that “39% of those surveyed state that the water that reaches their communities is of poor quality. Yellowish in color, with putrefaction and garbage odor. This is mostly due to failures in water treatment. Although clear water arrives in some areas, it is not safe, it is still necessary to make it drinkable.”

Councilman Subero commented that 94% of those surveyed report failures in the electrical service. He stressed that “the failure of this service not only impacts the economic system, but can hinder the daily activities of citizens, companies and educational entities.”

Regarding fuel supply, the results of the survey showed that 8 out of 10 Venezuelans queue from 30 minutes to 12 hours to resupply fuel, as well as 10% of those surveyed declare that there is no fuel in their municipalities. The increase in lines to fill gasoline may be due to the reduction in the number of service stations with subsidized gasoline. “When a station that previously offered subsidized gasoline changes its prices to the international or “dollarized” price, it forces residents to look for another station that offers subsidized gasoline service, even if it is outside their municipality and must queue for hours to resupply gasoline with a price that fits their budget,” pointed out the councilman.

In this report that collects data up to October 2022, they incorporated internet service, (cooking) gas supply, transportation, and telephony. The study that takes into account 101 municipalities in the country, reflects that 9 out of 10 Venezuelans have internet service failures. The engineer and also a member of the Humanitarian Social Observatory, Javier Martucci, reported that “the state company, ABA-CANTV, being the main service provider for two thirds of the country, only provides continuous service to 5%.” However, those who have internet through a satellite system or through private companies also have service failures. According to the results of the monitoring, 4 out of 10 Venezuelans have failures of hours or days in their internet service.

Mr. Martucci noted that “a little more than 70% of Venezuelans depend on public transportation. However, due to failures in the service, microbuses and motorcycles have increased their share as a transportation option, despite being poorly regulated services.” Today, even 4% of those surveyed state that in their municipality they do not have access to any alternative transportation service.

According to the engineer, the (cooking/propane) gas supply is one of the services that presents the most failures. “Less than 10% of the population states that they receive the supply without failure regardless of who the service provider is.” 6 out of 10 Venezuelans receive the supply through cylinders at least once a month only. Only 20% of the respondents stated that they receive direct (piped) gas.

…

…