Guillermo Palacios: All the factors are helping to reach an electoral solution in Venezuela

For the deputy to the National Assembly of 2015 for Lara State and leader of “Un Nuevo Tiempo” political party, Guillermo Palacios, Venezuelan opposition is currently experiencing positive moments after sacrifices were made from within the political organizations to reach agreements that allow the unification of purpose.

By La Patilla – Yanitza Martíne

Nov 29, 2022

Palacios points out that from the perspective of “Un Nuevo Tiempo”, all the factors which today are supporting this unification, have been helping to reach an electoral outcome after having accumulated a large number of errors, and are now on track to achieve this with the presence of some ten political organizations that are part of this platform, a number that may increase in the coming weeks.

When asked by La Patilla about the election of a unitary candidate, the parliamentarian for Lara mentioned that within the Unity in Venezuela a climate of optimism is maintained and he assures that they will have a single candidate to face and defeat Nicolás Maduro’s regime.

He explained that there are already candidates running throughout Venezuela. However, he does not rule out that when the time comes to present the candidacies, alliances will be created to create much more strength.

Regarding agreements prior to what would be the primary election process, he mentioned that the democratic platform is currently undergoing a process of political reengineering, and precisely what the resumption of the dialogue process between the opposition and the Chavista regime in México will achieve, among other things, is the re-institutionalization of the country.

Palacios does not doubt that there is a good environment for what would be a primary election process, but he warned that the opposition must continue to find better guarantees and conditions to measure itself in elections.

“We ask people to have confidence. In the coming months we will have primaries and with better conditions,” he pointed out while assuring that this dialogue is oriented towards that, and that the measures taken internally plus the holding of primary elections will achieve a fair competition thanks to the work that has been doing the National Commission of Primaries which, according to Palacios, will soon finish setting the rules for that debate.

