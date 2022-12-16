Adventure Tourism Expo in Mérida, overshadowed by the kilometric queues to fill gasoline

In Mérida, despite being unquestionably a tourist destination par excellence, with a wide range of options to enjoy a few days of family holidays at any time of the year, not everything is rosy.

Dec 15, 2022

Today, at the end of the first half of December, the same scenario of previous years is repeated: long lines of vehicles waiting to be able to fill up with fuel adorn the main avenues of the city of Mérida.

The “ExpoTurismo Aventura 2022”, which takes place at the Barinitas Station of the Mukumbari Cable Car System, seeks to show the different attractions that this Andean state offers for the enjoyment of locals and visitors.

This event shows a varied list of extreme sports opportunities that, due to the varied ecosystems of Mérida State, allows everyone of these to be practiced in this region.

They offer everything from four-wheel motorcycle routes to paragliding flights to see the city landscape and other natural views from the heights.

Under the premise of the “Somos Mérida” (We Are Mérida) brand, promoted by the regional government through the Mérida Tourism Corporation, it is intended to once again position the state as one of the favorite tourist destinations for national and international visitors.

However, the other side of the coin is in sight, and that is that thousands of people from Mérida spend the night in their vehicles in long queues all over the different avenues of the Mérida State capital waiting to be able to fill up on fuel.

The situation becomes increasingly complex during the December holidays, where filling up the gas tank becomes a privilege.

A few days ago, the Pico y Placa (Fill up by plate number) modality was also implemented to supply gasoline at international prices, which triggered anxiety in drivers.

Once the measure was implemented, queues immediately began on the avenues adjacent to service stations.

