Despite the crisis, they report a significant influx of tourists on the Mérida cable car during holidays

During the beginning of the year 2023, the Mukumbarí Cable Car system of Mérida opened its doors to receive locals and visitors up to the fourth Loma Redonda station (furthest station), to enjoy the impressive landscape offered by the Sierra Nevada.

By La Patilla – Jesús Quintero

Jan 04, 2023

Together with different scheduled activities so that tourists have a range of options to enjoy during the holidays.

Despite the critical situation to resupply motor fuel, with kilometric (endless) queues around the service stations and the high cost of goods and services, families have made a significant effort to continue vacationing in Mérida as is the tradition for some during this time of year.

Since the last days of 2022, “Merideños” (the people of Mérida State and City) have been concerned about the critical situation find fuel, adding to this the collapse of the main avenues with long lines to resupply gasoline for private vehicles.

This situation has been repeating itself for at least the last 3 Christmas and New Year holiday season.

Land access to the capital of Mérida State has also been compromised as a result of the rains that have occurred in recent weeks, affecting Local 008, known as the tunnel road, which connects with the “Alberto Adriani” Municipality, where the only enabled commercial airport is located with domestic flights to the capital of the country.

