Colombian taxi drivers continue to be “extorted” by the Venezuelan military (Video)

Carlos Bastos, representative of the taxi drivers union in Norte de Santander Department, Colombia, does not recommend his colleagues to cross into Venezuela, because the State does not guarantee their safety.

By La Patilla – Luz Dary Depablos

Jan 11, 2023

“Our union is being extorted there, by the same guard (Bolivarian National Guard, GNB), by the authorities,” said the Colombian taxi driver.

Mr. Bastos denounced that this Tuesday, January 10th, that officers of the Bolivarian National Guard had taken about $33 from a Colombian taxi driver, in addition to taking away an Iphone 11 and his national identity card.

He requested the authorities of both countries to take preventive measures to forestall the Venezuelan police and GNB so that “they do not cheat us, we are working, we are not passing contraband, we are working legally.”

He also denounced that Venezuelan taxi drivers are violating the agreement to only take services to Colombia and return without passengers, since they have seen several Venezuelans riding users throughout the city of Cúcuta.

