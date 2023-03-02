Kidney patients from Sabaneta de Barinas, without fuel to attend dialysis

Posteado en: Actualidad

Yuraima Márquez and Facundo Ángel are two kidney patients who live in “Veguitas” and “Calceta”, townships in Sabaneta Parish in the “Alberto Arvelo Torrealba” Municipality of Barinas State. They both have the need to travel several times a week to the Luis Razetti Hospital, to comply with their dialysis treatment, but this has not been possible due to lack of support and fuel for transportation.

By La Patilla

Mar 1, 2023

Yuraima Márquez is scheduled for three dialysis sessions a week and her current conditions caused by to her illness prevent her from continuing to travel by car to Barinas. She requires an ambulance, which has been requested at the Sabaneta Hospital and has been denied on all occasions.

Relatives of the renal patient assure that they went to the main local healthcare center and there they were told that the authorization for the ambulance was only granted by the mayor’s office of the “Alberto Arvelo Torrealba” Municipality.

In the Chavista mayor’s office they began to “pelotear” them (make them recurrently go to different offices and officials), and later informing them that the hospital director was the one in charge of authorizing them.

For the second time they again went to the assistance center and there everything started all over again and so they were left, without answers or help.

The case of Facundo Ángel, it has evolved and worsened under the anguish of not having the “support” to supply gasoline for the vehicle used have for their transfers.

Facundo lives in the community of “Calceta” and, despite the fact that there is an official order to collaborate with kidney patients with fuel, this has not been the case for him and he has been left without a way to go to his dialysis sessions.

The fluid retention is evident in the updated photographs of the patients, but if Yuraima does not have the ambulance and Facundo with the gasoline, their living conditions will continue to be deplorable.

