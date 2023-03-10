José Pekerman leaves role as Venezuela coach after 15 months

José Pekerman has left his role as Venezuela’s national team coach after being in charge for only 15 months and 10 matches.

By AP News

Mar 8, 2023

The South American country’s soccer federation said in a statement Wednesday that it had terminated the contracts of the 73-year-old Argentine coach and his agent Pascual Lezcano, who also worked as a director of the federation.

“It is fundamental that everyone that is a part of our staff shares the highest standards of commitment and delivery,” the statement said, without giving further details.

Pekerman was appointed in November 2021 on a five-year deal by Venezuela, the only South American country to have never played at a World Cup.

The coach, who had five wins, one draw and four losses with Venezuela, did not publicly comment on his departure.

Pekerman has coached at three World Cups — in 2006 with Argentina and then 2014 and 2018 in charge of Colombia.

