A sea of black water has been falling on Bella Vista beach of Margarita island for more than two years (VIDEO)

For more than two years the sewage collected along Raúl Leoni Avenue in Porlamar on the island of Margarita, has been discharged directly onto the shores of Bella Vista beach.

By Correspondent

The inhabitants of “Cristo Vive” and “Mata Figueroa” streets of the “Vista al Mar” neighborhood, assure that they have raised this serious problem both with the “Hidrológica del Caribe” company (Government run water utility monopoly, aka. Hidrocaribe) and with the Ministry of Ecosocialism and Water, without obtaining any response.

José Cedeño, an inhabitant of that bay in Porlamar, appealed to the conscience of the mayor of the Mariño Municipality, José Antonio González, to help them stop the contamination of those coasts from which they go out to fish daily in search of family sustenance.

“We don’t want sewage to end up polluting that beach so appreciated by people from all the towns near Porlamar who have enjoyed it for many years,” said Luis Marcano, a fisherman from the aforementioned sector.

He lamented the indolence of the environmental authorities of Nicolás Maduro’s regime who are assigned to Nueva Esparta State.