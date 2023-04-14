Regional Primary Commission: The challenge is to achieve the majority participation of the Guariqueño people on #22Oct

Posteado en: Actualidad

After the ten members of the Regional Primary Commission in the Guárico state met , they highlighted that the main commitment will be to promote citizen participation and encourage the vote for a new presidential candidate, on October 22nd, 2023.

By La Patilla – Pedro Izzo

Apr 13, 2023

Mario Garófalo, member of the Primary Commission in this plains state, stressed that although the names of those who make up the regional boards in each state have already been published, it will be in the coming days when the National Primary Commission will define the strategies to follow.

“The challenge is to achieve the majority participation of the people of Guárico on October 22nd. We will proceed to do our job, which is to create awareness of the democratic society so that it comes out to vote and make sure it is a free election, where they can choose the candidate who will represent us in the presidential elections of the Republic in 2024,” remarked Garófalo.

He pointed out that despite the geographic complexity of this state, the objective of the Regional Commission and of each of the democratic factors that participate in the primary is to promote citizen participation.

“Our motivation is the same that all democrats have, the national feeling of seeking a way out of the current situation we suffer in the country. We all feel the need to elect new national authorities to get out of this lethargy we are in,” he asserted.

The Regional Primary Commission in Guárico State was made up of 5 women and 3 men from civil society: Darlene Zambrano, Nahir Parada, Imny Quero, Ruth Palma, Melania Lezama, Ledys Aguilar, Carmen Gómez, José de Abreu, Pedro Castro and Mario Garofalo.

