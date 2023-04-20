The “red plague” left one of the most important universities in Venezuela in ruins (Images)

The dining room of the second most important higher education institution in the country, the University of Zulia (LUZ) has been destroyed, ruined and dismantled for five years.

By La Patilla

Apr 19, 2023

In the year 2000, around 60,000 students enjoyed the benefit of the university canteen. According to the statistics of the LUZ Student Center, in that year, some 7,000 meals were served daily in this dining room.

High school graduates who are currently studying at the University of Zulia face this harsh reality: they live among the weeds, garbage, and precarious conditions of an institution destroyed by the inefficiency of the regime.

The university campus has been abandoned. The dining room and the Faculty of Sciences show Chavismo’s laziness and lack of interest in preserving educational spaces.

Jesús Soto, union leader of the university, described Nicolás Maduro’s regime as an executioner. He told lapatilla.com that students do not receive the benefits and opportunities that used to be offered by this prestigious university.

“The “Venezuela Bella” Mission is now inside the Faculty of Humanities. This regime amputates the legs of organisms and then wants to give them a crutch. They are the executioners of the country,” he said.

