Iran’s president to visit three Latin American countries next week

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will visit Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela next week, Iran’s state news agency IRNA announced on Wednesday, adding that the upcoming tour stemmed from invites from the presidents of each of the Latin American nations.

By Reuters – Valentine Hilaire

June 8, 2023

IRNA said documents to expand bilateral cooperation will be signed between Iran and the three countries during Raisi’s visit, mentioning economic, political and scientific issues, but without going into further detail.

The state news agency said Raisi will leave Tehran on June 11.

The three-country tour will give Raisi face time with three regional allies, each of whom lead leftists governments that have been accused by critics of human rights violations.

Iran and Venezuela are both members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

