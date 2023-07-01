Zulian municipality seeks to boost the productive apparatus with tax incentives for businessmen and merchants

The mayor of the San Francisco municipality, Gustavo Fernández, said that businessmen, industrialists and merchants must be allies of the rulers to develop and strengthen the cities in Zulia.

Correspondent lapatilla.com

Fernández sent the remission and reform of the urban real estate ordinance to the Municipal Chamber.

The municipal authority stressed that this legal instrument seeks to grant benefits and payment facilities on the subject of taxes.

This modification contemplates the decrease in the amounts of debts that businessmen, merchants and industrialists have with the municipality.

It stands out in the municipality’s offer to the economic sector that from this 1st of July and for the next 60 days it has implemented a tax incentive for outstanding payments from 2019, and thereby only the amount equivalent to one dollar will be paid, for 2020 the equivalent of three dollars, for the year 2021 the amount of 4.98 dollars and 30% less for the year 2022.

The mayor announced that those who are up to date this year 2023 would have a 15% discount for the second semester of the year.

“We understand that merchants need to be leveraged, we are eager for the country to advance with a solid productive apparatus that is strengthened by opportunities. The only thing we are looking for is to make the burden less heavy for the taxpaying businessmen, merchants and industrialists,” Fernández explained.

Benito Quintero, president of “Empresur”, explained that this is a benefit that all taxpayers will enjoy. So he invited everyone to catch up in the next 60 days before “Sedebat” (Municipal tax office).