Meat production increases in Venezuela but consumption decreases in Aragua

Compared to 2022, this year beef production registered a 20% growth year on year, despite the low consumption of this item during the beginning of the Christmas season.

lapatilla.com correspondent

This was reported by Marcelino Fernández, President of the Butchers Association of Aragua State, who added that the union has the productive capacity to guarantee the distribution of beef and beef products in this state and neighboring states such as Guárico, Carabobo and the Capital District.

Furthermore, he highlighted that in the region there are a total of 1,700 butcher shops, and prices start from four dollars per kilogram for second-class beef cuts.

“There are popular establishments where we have second-class beef cuts at $4.5 and prime beef at $6.5 per kilogram, while pork is priced around $3.9” he noted.

Likewise, Fernández mentioned that for the first quarter of 2024, the association expects a 30% increase in production, thus exceeding this year’s availability.