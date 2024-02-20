Jefe de espionaje ruso asegura que el piloto desertor asesinado en España era un “traidor”

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

El jefe del Servicio de Espionaje Exterior de Rusia, Serguéi Narishkin, aseguró hoy que Maxim Kuzmínov, el piloto ruso que desertó a Ucrania y fue asesinado en España, era un “traidor“.

“Este traidor y criminal se convirtió en un cadáver moral en el momento en que planeó su sucio y terrible crimen”, dijo Narishkin, según informa la agencia oficial rusa RIA Nóvosti.

EFE

Russian news media is reporting that Maksim Kuzminov, Russian pilot who defected to Ukraine, was killed in Spain.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine confirmed information about Kuzminov’s death:

“We can confirm the fact of death,” said… pic.twitter.com/sx3AR4KyHr

— Natalka (@NatalkaKyiv) February 19, 2024