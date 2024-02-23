Pdvsa reactivates the MTBE plant to optimize fuel octane after five years out of service

Petróleos de Venezuela (Pdvsa) restarted the MTBE plant in the state of Anzoátegui this Wednesday.

lapatilla.com

The operation seeks to optimize the octane rating of Venezuelan gasoline, five years after its closure.

The company celebrated on social networks the recovery and operation of the facility, located in the ‘José Antonio Anzoátegui’ Industrial Complex.

Chavismo’s Oil Minister, Pedro Rafael Tellechea, witnessed the restart accompanied by PDVSA executives and workers.

The Chavista minister pointed out that this milestone is an example of what is to come for PDVSA.

 