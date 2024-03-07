“There is no substitute, we will soon be here as president”: María Corina Machado in Altamira de Cáceres in Barinas

The picturesque Altamira in Cáceres was the second stop that María Corina Machado made on Tuesday, March 5th, through Barinas State and towards Mérida in western Venezuela, almost at the same time that the CNE announced the date of the presidential elections for July 28th.

By Correspondent lapatilla.com

“We must continue fighting for Venezuela,” she said, facing the crowd that was commenting on the electoral news and there was no shortage of people who applauded it, because the opportunity to put an end to the government system that squandered the coffers of Venezuelans and destroyed any hope of progress is getting closer and closer.

Those present were euphoric in Altamira de Cáceres upon hearing from María Corina Machado herself that: “there is no substitute,” so her candidacy is the one and there is no turning back either, because the goal is “until the end.”

Machado expressed her feelings towards the people, expressing that: “she always wanted to know this town of the ancestors. Whenever she drove by, she read the road sign that said Altamira and always wanted to come.”

She continued by highlighting that in that town there live hardworking, courageous people, to whom she guaranteed that 2024 “is the year of change.” She invited them to have faith, hope and work on forming the electoral commandos.