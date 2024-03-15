Blackout affected the Paraguaná Refining Complex the biggest refinery in Venezuela

At 9:30 am this Thursday, March 14th, there was a general blackout that left the Paraguaná Refining Complex in Falcón State without electrical service.

Irene Revilla // Correspondent lapatilla.com

According to reports from industry workers, a failure could have occurred at the Cardón refinery that affected the Amuay refinery and also left all administrative offices without electrical service. The workers investigate what caused it to restore the service without damage.

According to residents of Judibana, Los Taques Municipality, a community that is part of the Amuay oil field, yellow smoke was observed and oil industry firefighters could be heard entering the premises.

Until the publication of this information there has been no official version of the causes.

The electrical service also failed at 11:40 am in several sectors of the Paraguaná Peninsula after an electrical fluctuation.