Protesters in Mérida raised their voices for the freedom of political prisoners in Venezuela

Once again different organizations joined together in one voice to demand the immediate release of at least 20 women who are being held “deprived of liberty” (euphemism for captive or imprisoned) in various detention centers in Venezuela.

By Jesús Quintero /Lapatilla Correspondent

Thus, Merida legislator Fabiana Santamaría pointed out that: “these women have been unjustly detained since 2018 for thinking differently, for being a relative of another political prisoner or simply because they needed a culprit. These women are held in inhumane conditions and have been subjected to the most cruel humiliation.”

A simultaneous protest took place in several states. The Political Alliance of Women for Venezuela and civil society demanded the release of all women who remain detained for political reasons in Venezuela.

Likewise, from Mérida they expressed solidarity with the more than 300 political prisoners who remain behind bars.