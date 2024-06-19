María Corina before a crowd in Guárico: This is the generation best prepared to conquer freedom (Images)

The leader of the Venezuelan opposition, María Corina Machado, resumes her mobilization agenda this Wednesday in Guárico State with the aim of promoting the candidacy of Edmundo González for the presidential elections scheduled for next July 28th.

By lapatilla.com

According to the itinerary disclosed by the Command “Con Venezuela” (Con Vzla, Commando with Venezuela) through its social networks, Machado’s activities began at 10:00 a.m. in Altagracia de Orituco, specifically in the El Chala neighborhood, on Ilustres Próceres Avenue.

Later, starting at 3:00 p.m. the agenda will continue in Las Mercedes del Llano, on Ribas Street, between Negro Primero and Francisco J. Carballo.

The day will end at 5:00 p.m. in El Socorro, on Bolívar Street, with Samán Center. These visits are part of a continued effort to strengthen Edmundo González’s, the opposition candidate for president’s presence in the electoral race and mobilize the support of citizens.