Venezuela’s national police raided the home of a family in Tachira State who also suffered death threats after hosting María Corina Machado

This Thursday, police commissions attached to the Bolivarian National Police (PNB) raided the home of a family from Tachira that housed María Corina Machado and who shortly after received death threats from hooded unidentified armed men.

Political leader Walter Márquez denounced the irregular police action, just as he did a week before, when unknown criminals entered the residence and threatened guards and owners with weapons.

“I WARN the national and international community that the crime of political persecution against sectors linked to Maria Corina Machado and Edmundo González in Táchira continues, and that at noon this July 11th they raided the house where the opposition leader stayed last June 27th and 28th,” Márquez stated in his X account.

The political leader and human rights defender highlighted that the family, victim of a criminal invasion during the night of Thursday, July 4th, ended up being the object of the investigation, and not their attackers.

“Officials from the DAET and the DIP of the PNB raided the property and the industrial warehouses of that family. Now it turns out that the victim of persecution who made the complaint to the Prosecutor’s Office has become the persecuted person, when the State is obliged to investigate the facts reported by me to the Public Ministry in San Cristóbal,” Márquez noted.

The political spokesperson assured that “the ONGs ‘El Amparo Foundation’ and ‘Ciciven’ will continue to document this case to urgently send it to the ICC prosecutor, Karim Khan, as well as to the OAS IACHR.”

Márquez stated that “Maduro is failing to fulfill the commitment made on April 24th to prosecutor Karim Khan to guarantee electoral rights, established in the Constitution and international treaties.”