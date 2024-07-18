Venezuelan NGO ‘Centro de Observación Electoral’ documented 14 presidential campaign violations

At least 14 violations of electoral rights were registered up to this Tuesday, July 16th, by the NGO ‘Centro de Observación Electoral de la Sociedad Civil Civil’ Society Electoral Observation Center (Society Electoral Observation, COESC).

lapatilla.com correspondent

According to Michel Rozo, national representative of the Llanos Human Rights Foundation (FundeHuLlan), COESC monitoring covers 13 states in the country, including Guárico State.

“We have documented the issue of intimidation, persecution, the arbitrary closure of businesses and the persecution of opposition presidential candidates,” Rozo pointed out.

José Colmenares, FundeHuLlan member, highlighted that the documentation of violations through COESC is possible thanks to the coordination of some seven human rights defense organizations in different regions of the country.

“It is important to highlight that human rights have no political color, electoral observation has no political color. We document, send, report and denounce what happens in terms of violation of civil and political rights on election day,” Colmenares highlighted.

Finally, it was learned that electoral observers were recently trained in the Plains and Andean states and other entities of the country. These will be part of the COESC during the presidential election on July 28th.

Rozo and Colmenares offered these statements during their visit to San Juan de los Morros, where they met with the regional coordinators of FundeHuLlan and a representation of electoral observers in Guárico State.